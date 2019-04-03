GBRC – Facebook 101

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Facebook 101” on Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. Facebook can be a great tool for staying connected to family and friends, but sometimes the Facebook world may seem overwhelming or just plain confusing? Join, Haley Acker, as she goes over some of the basics of Facebook and answers some of the questions that you may have.

For more information on this event contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.