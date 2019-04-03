Cop Shop (4/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/2)
Burglary in Progress
At 2:51 a.m. a burglary was reported at 583 NE 140 Road in Hoisington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:24 p.m. an accident was reported at N. Washington Avenue & NW 50 Road.
Injury Accident
At 4:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 242 N. US 281 Highway.
Theft
At 9:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/2)
Warrant Arrest
At 4:45 a.m. an officer arrested Albert Hass in the 800 block of Frey Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:41 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.
At 11:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 2535 Lakin Avenue.
At 1:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 3413 10th Street.
Theft
At 7:28 p.m. a theft was reported at 5815 Broadway Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:52 p.m. a burglary was reported at 311 Walnut Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 8:07 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1400 8th Street.