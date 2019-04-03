Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/2)

BOOKED: Albert Hass of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court, $1,362.15 cash only bond. GBMC contempt of court case with $901 cash only.

BOOKED: Andrew Taylor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for FTA with no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt with a bond set at $868.50 cash or 84 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jorge Aguilera of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond of $797.50 cash or 27 days jail.

BOOKED: Eric Ramos on GBMC case for battery DV, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections for probation violation, released on OR.

RELEASED: Jessie Brown left facility with Russell County Sheriff.