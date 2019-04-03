Barton baseball sweeps Bethany JV

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team stepped out of conference play Tuesday making a mid-week trip to Lindsborg earning a pair of victories over the junior varsity of Bethany College.

Scoring seven unanswered to win game one 7-2, four pitchers combined to allow just four hits in the nightcap’s seven innings to earn a 3-0 shutout.

Falling out of the latest top twenty national poll, the still receiving votes Cougars improved to 24-9 on the season. Barton will begin a four-game series with Colby Community College on Thursday as the 11-5 Cougars will be looking to hold on to the first place spot with the fifth place Trojans just a game behind in the loss column at 6-6 and a solid 19-11 overall record. First pitch at Lawson-Biggs Field slated for 1:00 p.m.