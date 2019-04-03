A program to get local talent to return home following graduation

As economic development continues to be a pivotal component for growth in communities, especially smaller cities, finding solutions to combat closing businesses and limited employee options are increasing. Golden Belt Community Foundation Director Christy Tustin believes there is a plan to help recruit young workers back to Great Bend and the surrounding area.

The Entrepreneurial Award Reverse Scholarships are taking shape in Barton, Rush, Pawnee, and Stafford counties under the guidance of the Foundation.

The concept is looking for anyone that has left the community, up to seven years post-graduation, and lure them back with incentives.

The scholarship would award up to $10,000 to the person to pay down any student loan debt. There would also be a package of services donated by local businesses given to the individual.

Tustin says depending on the interest early on, the process of obtaining the reverse scholarship would be competitive and the funds would be dispersed over a period of time.

Tustin says she has collected $110,000 for a five-year period, and enough to award three scholarships in 2019.