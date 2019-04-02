Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 63. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73.