Tuesday Sports Headlines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lauren Cox had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Baylor earned its first Final Four berth since 2012 by beating Iowa 85-53 in the Greensboro Regional final. Didi Richards added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Chloe Jackson had 14 points and the top overall seed Bears won their 27th straight game by shooting 53%, clamping down on All-American Megan Gustafson and her supporting cast and holding the nation’s best shooting team to a season-worst 32%.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul DeJong scored on a passed ball in the top of the 11th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past Pittsburgh 6-5 to spoil the Pirates’ home opener. The Cardinals came back twice against Pittsburgh’s erratic bullpen, tying it in the eighth and again in the ninth. DeJong singled off Steven Brault with two outs in the 11th, moved to third after a hit by pitch and a walk and then raced home when Nick Kingham’s fastball squirted past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tennessee wants to talk to Missouri State coach Kellie Harper about its coaching vacancy. The Lady Vols are looking for a coach to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired last week after going 172-67 in seven seasons. Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99 and is coming off a surprising run to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament with 11th-seeded Missouri State.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah from Cleveland in a swap for safety Eric Murray. Murray was originally drafted by current Browns general manager John Dorsey. Ogbah is expected to fit in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme, while Murray became expendable after the Chiefs signed Tyrann Mathieu.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State freshman Talen Horton-Tucker intends to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft after just one season with the Cyclones. Horton-Tucker announced his decision on Twitter, saying that it’s in his best interests to “start the next chapter” of his life. Horton-Tucker, a 6-foot-4 guard from Chicago, averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game for Iowa State in 2018-19.

UNDATED (AP) — TCU tries to beat Texas for a third time this season to advance to the NIT championship game. Wichita State plays Lipscomb in the other seminal Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Roberto Perez drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk on four pitches from Dylan Covey while the Cleveland Indians were scoring four times in the eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-3. Indians starter Mike Clevinger had to settle for a no-decision after limiting the White Sox to one hit while striking out 12 over seven innings. Jon Edwards picked up the win despite giving up a two-run homer to White Sox rookie Ryan Cordell in the eighth.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar to their injured list, leading half the team’s starting lineup on the sidelines just three games into the season. Stanton could miss much of this month after straining his left biceps fouling off a pitch in the third inning of yesterday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Andujar strained his right shoulder sliding headfirst into third base an inning later on a bases-loaded pickoff attempt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with basketball coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats. The 60-year-old Calipari tweeted last month that his “plan and desire” was to retire at the school. He is 305-71 in 10 seasons with Kentucky, winning the 2012 NCAA championship in advancing to the Final Four on three other occasions.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Nassir Little is entering the NBA draft after averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as the team’s top reserve this season. Little came on late with a team-best 39 points through the first two tournament wins but was limited to 13 minutes due to illness in Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Auburn. Little is projected as a first-round pick, although it is unclear if he has signed with an agent.

