Stafford set to implement a Landbank

On April 8th the city of Stafford will consider an ordinance that would put in place a Land bank in response to a growing trend of vacancy and abandonment of property. St. John has utilized a Land bank since 2014 along with several other communities from across the state. According to Stafford Mayor Julie Lyon, land banks are intended to acquire title to problem properties, eliminate the liabilities and transfer the properties to new, responsible owners in a transparent manner that results in outcomes consistent with community based plans.

Lyon says once the ordinance is passed by the City Council, a board would be appointed who would set goals and identify properties for the land bank from the upcoming Stafford County Tax Auction.

Land banks are able to obtain property at low or no cost through tax foreclosure, hold land tax free, clear the title or extinguish back taxes, lease properties for temporary uses, negotiate sales that most closely align with community needs and streamline blight removal.

Land banks are generally funded through a variety of sources that may include revenue from the sale of properties, foundation grants, general fund appropriations from local and county governments and by federal and state grants.