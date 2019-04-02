Runway reconstruction underway at Great Bend Airport

The reconstruction of Runway 17/35 at Great Bend Municipal Airport started Monday, and all the financial pieces are lining up after approval of the Kansas Department of Transportation portion by the Great Bend City Council.

Venture Corporation began work on the 5,500′ section that was approved with the Federal Aviation Administration paying 90 percent of the project. KDOT agreed to a 90 percent grant to help pay for the remaining 2,351 feet of the runway.

Airport Manager Martin Millers says the partnership deals will keep the Great Bend runway one of the longest in Kansas.

The northern portion of the runway came with a price of $444,891 from Venture. Great Bend’s total share of the project is estimated to be roughly $1 million.