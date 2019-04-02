Police use Taser on Kansas man who threatens officer

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with a police officer.

Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, police were asked to do a welfare check on a person in the 800 block of State Street in Salina, according to police captain Paul Forrester. While talking with the person via telephone, police were made aware that the person had several outstanding warrants from outside Saline County. They also were made aware of an earlier domestic disturbance involving the subject.

A 35-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy both from Salina, told an officer that Jonathan Graham, 38, Salina, first got into a verbal argument with the woman outside the residence, and then shoved her and allegedly kicked a hole in the screen door, Forrester said. They also reported that Graham threw a barbecue grill grate at the boy but missed him, Forrester added.

As the officer talked with the victims about the alleged domestic disturbance, Graham came to the door of the residence and threatened to kill the officer, according to Forrester said. Graham, who had his knuckles taped as boxers do, then began advancing on the officer and the officer tased him.

Police arrested Graham on requested charges of criminal threat, assault of a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, domestic criminal damage to property, assault, interference with a law enforcement officer, and the multiple out-of-county warrants.