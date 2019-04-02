Police: 23-year-old dead after Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating a criminal homicide that left a 23-year-old dead.

Just after 8:30p.m. Monday, police responded to a drive by shooting call in the 1200 Block of North Minnesota in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. A citizen called 911 after hearing gunshots in the neighborhood. At the scene, police found the black male victim outside a residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allred. “The shooting was not a random incident,” he said.

Police have received a description of possible suspect vehicles and have located one of them. They are looking for a second vehicle but have not released additional details, according to Allred.

Police believe one of the individuals involved is a gang member. The victim’s name has not been released while authorities work to contact family.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.