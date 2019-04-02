No repave yet, but smaller repairs set for SRCA Dragstrip

The City of Great Bend is moving forward with minor repairs at the SRCA Dragstrip, with the major overhaul of repaving the track still getting sorted out.

During the 2018 SRCA drag race calendar year, areas of concrete were found to create safety issues with the racers’ vehicles. Some of the areas created damage to the race cars that were costly. Due to the extended winter, the repairs have not been made. Four sections of concrete have been identified around the dragstrip for repairs.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the repairs have become a timely issue, and felt it was needed to outsource the work.

Ideally, Francis says the City would have preferred to do this concrete work in-house, but with the race season at the dragstrip already started and it makes sense to have another company handle the project.

Three bids were received and the City Council approved the low bid from Eakin Enterprises at $33,409. Francis estimated the cost of concrete alone to be $23,000 if the City were to handle the project, so the margin of expense is relatively slim for hiring the contractor.

SRCA Dragstrip President Hank Denning went before the City Council last September asking for a maintenance fund to be established for the track. The track was paved in 2000 and Denning said it has surpassed its lifespan and is becoming costly for the SRCA to repair. Denning received quotes from two companies two years ago that estimated the cost to repave just the track with concrete. The first company quoted $1.5 million and the second calculated the cost at $870,000.

Francis noted at the September meeting that administration would look into establishing a maintenance fund.