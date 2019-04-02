Love’s cancels plans for expansion and truck parking in Great Bend

The search for a company or individual to create a truck stop in Great Bend is back on, according to Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters.

Last December, Peters announced that Love’s Country Store on east 10th Street was going to expand their property lines to include diesel pumps and semi-truck parking. Peters went before the Great Bend City Council Monday night with the news that Love’s has decided to cancel the expansion for now.

Working with Love’s since 2015 to install a truck stop at bigger locations, Peters says even the expansion at the current property fell through.

Peters says the Kansas Department of Transportation’s parameters for the opening and turning into Love’s was the issue that sank the expansion. Love’s is unable to widen the entrance large enough for the semi-trucks.

Love’s initial plan was to spend $1.5 million – $2 million to expand their current location to the south and east with parking stalls for trucks and creating two diesel bays.

Officials were working with Love’s to relocate further east near the KDOT building and Eldridge Fencing to a much bigger lot to help alleviate the truck parking at Walmart, but Love’s did not want to invest that much money.

Peters says she does not consider the plan completely dead but for now Love’s is pulling back.