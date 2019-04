SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal crash in Shawnee County.

Just after 7p.m., a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Glenn D Smith, 85, Topeka, was westbound on U.S. 24 at U.S. 75. The Ford left the roadway to the right and struck a concrete bridge pillar.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.