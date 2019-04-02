Kansas Senate confirms woman to lead two state agencies

Topeka – The Kansas Senate voted, 37 – 1, Monday to confirm the appointment of Laura Howard to serve as Secretary for both the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, according to a media release from DCF.

“It is a great honor to serve the people of Kansas,” said Secretary Howard. “With the support of Governor Kelly and the Kansas Legislature, I look forward to doing the important work of protecting children and families and promoting adult self-sufficiency.”

“Secretary Howard has prepared for this opportunity her entire career,” said Governor Kelly. “It is a challenging time for these agencies and I am confident the newly confirmed Secretary will work tirelessly to ensure that our most vulnerable Kansans are safe.”

Secretary Howard’s experience includes more than 30 years of government and human service work. She previously worked as a special assistant, deputy secretary and chief of staff for the former Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services. She also served as regional administrator for Region VII of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently she served as the Director of the KU Public Management Center. Secretary Howard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Miami University and a law degree from the University of Kansas.