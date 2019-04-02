Great Bend to invest more idle cash in CDs

The City of Great Bend is rethinking how they are investing their money.

In February, Great Bend City Council member Chad Somers requested the City staff look into investing idle cash, or working capital, so that the City can earn additional interest at a higher rate of return. Great Bend identified roughly $3 million to invest in 12-month and 24-month CDs.

City Clerk Shawna Schafer says the staff did look at Treasury Bills.

Great Bend solicited offer sheets from four local banking institutions and Sunflower Bank offered the highest interest rates with 2.48 percent on the 12-month CD and 2.51 percent on the 24-month CD. The City will deposit $1,050,000 into the 12-month CD and $1,950,000 into the 24-month CD. Interest payments will made to the City monthly.

Schafer discussed the investment options with their financial advisor, Roger Edgar with George K. Baum & Co.

Before the City Council’s approval of the deposits, Great Bend had approximately $19 million in their working capital, or check book, and $12.5 million in investments. This move will make the cash amounts a near 50/50 split between idle cash and investments.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the $3 million was chosen carefully as safe to be invested because the City still has healthy balances from which they are earmarked for.