Great Bend High School making use of vacant lot

Great Bend High School Assistant Principal Randy Wetzel remembers two years ago when the school district acquired a vacant lot near the high school that was available for any school ideas. Work is in progress from the high school’s agriculture and construction departments to develop a garden on the lot. A shed is currently being built on the lot located on the south side of the school along Morphy Street.

Wetzel says the garden may have to wait until next spring, but students from the special education program will maintain the garden during the summer.

The garden and potential greenhouse are intended as a cross-curricular projects for students. Agriculture students will create and maintain the plot during the school year and biology classes can use the greenhouse for projects as well.