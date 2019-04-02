Going out on top; Rolfs to resign from Central Plains

He’s going out on top.

Central Plains High School boys basketball coach Brett Rolfs has decided to resign his coaching position.

Rolfs has spent the past seven years with the Oilers. Rolfs guided the team to back-to-back State Championships this past spring in Dodge City (1A) and the year before in Manhattan (2A). Central Plains also finished third in 2016.

Rolfs mentioned it was a family decision based on work and travel to transfer their children to Ellsworth next school year. Outside of coaching his children’s summer-league teams, Rolfs says he has no plans to coach elsewhere.

USD 112 has posted the open coaching position on their district website. Rolf’s replacement will inherit a team riding a 53-game winning streak to start the 2019-2020 season.