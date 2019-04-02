GBRC – Disc Golf 101

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Disc Golf 101” on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. This program will meet at the Great Bend Disc Golf Course located on the north side of Vet’s Lake in Veteran’s Memorial Park. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Please call the Great Bend Rec at 793-3755 ext. 110 after 10:00 am if you have questions about the location of the event due to the weather. Are you interested in learning about one of the fastest growing sports in the world? If so, Join Shane Sandberg, a certified official for the Professional Disc Golf Association. During this program, participants will learn the basic rules, see demonstrations of different throwing techniques, obtain information about the various discs used and more. There will also be time set aside for questions. Members of the Great Bend Flyers Disc Golf Cub will be on hand to help you throw a few. Participants will be entered for a door-prize drawing. A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC web site atwww.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.

