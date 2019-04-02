Elenora Moeder, 89, La Crosse, Kansas, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Moeder was born May 25, 1929, in rural La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Nicholas and Veronica (Legleiter) Herrman. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. A 1947 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

On June 15, 1948, she married Thomas J. “Tommy” Moeder at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas. He preceded her in death August 6, 2003.

Survivors include: five sons, Larry Moeder (Deanna), Manhattan, Kansas, Leon Moeder (Susan), Wichita, Kansas, Kurt Moeder, La Crosse, Kansas, Kevin Moeder (Cheryl), La Crosse, Kansas, and Duane Moeder (Linda), La Crosse, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Marvin Herrman (Florence), La Crosse, Kansas, and Albert “Al” Herrman (Mary), Lindsborg, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, Chris Herrman, Elmer Herrman, Alvin Herrman, Alex Herrman, Kenneth Herrman, and Raymond Herrman; and five sisters, Emma Moeder, Agnes Herrman, Bertha Sauber, Edith Bollig, and Sister Louise Herrman.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Liebenthal, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, or Locust Grove Village 40th Anniversary Capital Campaign Fund, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.