Cop Shop (4/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/1)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:09 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 100 Road & NE 100 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/1)

Criminal Damage

At 7:30 a.m. a report of someone breaking the glass in the front door at 1104 Main Street was made.

Traffic Arrest

At 7:40 a.m. an officer arrested Frederick Contrerez at 1919 Harrison for DWS and warrant.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:27 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 1217 Williams on 7 GBMC warrants.

At 1:45 p.m. an officer arrested Stephen Crawford at 1806 12th Street.

Theft

At 2:26 p.m. a theft was reported at Dollar General, 2400 10th Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 4:25 p.m. an officer arrested Carrie Kellogg for no DL, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. Kayla McMahan for possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Williams.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 4:50 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used in the 1500 block of Williams.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:13 p.m. a report of two females acting suspicious in the area of 1408 11th Street was made. Rachel Quesenbury and Farrah Habberman were contacted.

Breathing Problems

At 6:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:34 p.m. theft of a title and keys was reported at 1614 1/2 Lakin.

Criminal Damage

At 11:05 p.m. damage to his vehicle was reported at 3503 10th Street.