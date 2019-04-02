Barton softball splits Sunday double header with Dodge City

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team captured an 11-10 extra inning thriller Sunday afternoon over Dodge City Community College before suffering its first Cougar Field defeat in a 17-3 hammering by the Conquistadors to split the twin bill.

The result drops Barton to second place of the Jayhawk East at 10-2 and 16-9 on the season with the West’s third place Conquistadors moving to 6-8 and 12-10 overall.

Barton will wrap up its four-date home stand on Wednesday with a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader hosting Independence Community College before hitting the road for its next three matchups.