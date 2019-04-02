Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/1)

BOOKED: Fredrick Contrerez of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $10,000 C/S. GBMC case for parking prohibited, suspended DL, no insurance with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Markley on GBMC warrant for contempt with a bond set at $640.75 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $1,087.50 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $432.50 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $447.50 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $447.50 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $577.50 cash. Contempt with a bond set at $669.50.

BOOKED: Mark Vasquez of Lyons on Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Stephen Crawford of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Eugene Merica of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Carrie Kellogg of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no current proof of insurance, bond in lieu of $10,000.

BOOKED: Kayla Bunch of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Christopher Delauder on BCDC warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Fredrick Contrerez of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond. GBMC case for parking prohibited, suspended DL, no insurance after posting a $500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Douglas Meredith of Great Bend to Harvey County.

RELEASED: Mark Vasquez of Lyons on BCDC case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, released per order of the BCDC.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheiner of Ada, OK on a GBMC case for contempt of court, per order of the GBMC.

RELEASED: Nancy Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrant after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Sandra Thompson on both BCDC case and GBMC case. Thompson has other county charges. She was transported to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Brandi Milford of Kingman on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Carrie Kellogg of Hoisington on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no current proof of insurance after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.