Tuesday Weather

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.