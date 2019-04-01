Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Member of the Eagle Radio staff will preview Friday’s Eagle Radio Auction that will be broadcast live on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM and Hit’s 106.9.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Chip will get an update on the flooding in Nebraska.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include USD 428 Director of Information Technology Ryan Axman.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”