Siblings buy lottery ticket worth $2M from Kansas store

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two siblings have bought a Powerball ticket worth $2 million from a suburban Kansas City convenience store.

The siblings anonymously claimed their prize Friday. The release says they rarely play Powerball but decided to buy four tickets Wednesday when they saw that the jackpot had reached an estimated $768.4 million. On one ticket, they used the random ages of family members and got all but one number right.

Picking five of the six numbers would normally be worth $1 million. But because they also bought the Power Play option, they doubled their prize.

The Shawnee, Kansas, store that sold the ticket is eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

One of the siblings lives in Kansas, while the other lives out of state.