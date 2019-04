SALINE COUNTY— Authorities are investigating the cause of a weekend fire that destroyed a rural Saline County home.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday crews were dispatched to a fire in a mobile home in the 2900 Block of South Simpson Road, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

The mobile home, valued at $4,000, was a total loss, according to Soldan said and the 26-year-old homeowner did not have insurance.

There were no injuries reported.