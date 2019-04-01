Great Bend – Richard Alan Lofwall, 69, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Leisure Homestead in St. John. He was born July 21, 1949, in Brookfield, Mo., the son of Jesse and Mary (Davis) Lofwall.

Richard was a resident of Great Bend. He was a janitor working at several businesses. He loved the outdoors, watching the animals and enjoying other wildlife.

Survivors include one sister Paula Axman and her husband Kenny of Great Bend; one son and one daughter; one nephew and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Don and Kevin Lofwall.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Hoisington Cemetery with Rev. Matt Schaffner officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

A memorial fund has been established with Kans For Kids, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

