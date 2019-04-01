Police: Kansas felon lied to police during suspicious person stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 6:15p.m. Sunday, police conducted a suspicious person stop in the parking lot of Old Chicago 1231 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. Robbie Simmons.

The subject, later identified as 23-year-old Alex Burghart lied to officers about his identity. Burghart was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest and was in possession of a firearm.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

Police transported Burghart to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked him on charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Obstruction and his Felony Warrant.

He has a previous convictions for robbery theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This is the 32nd case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.