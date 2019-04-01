Police: 17-year-old Kansas boy shot to death, suspect in custody

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police found the teen unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a media release.. The officers performed CPR, but the teen identified as Rowan Padgett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

On Sunday, police reported they had located a person of interest 18-year-old Matthew Bibee, Jr. He is being held on requested charges of first-degree murder, according to online jail reports.