Other study opportunities for GBHS students even without advisory period

When the idea of adding an extra period of classes to the day for Great Bend High School students was proposed in February and when the motion passed a USD 428 Board of Education vote in March, there was a concern that students could potentially be overloaded with schoolwork. The concern did not stop the school board from voting 6-0 in favor of an eight-period day instead of a seven-period day, but the issue of eliminating the advisory period did surface.

Instead of allowing students to catch up on homework or make up tests, an extra period with the potential of more homework was added.

High School Librarian Emily Mulch reminded the school board last week that many students were not using the advisory period as it was intended.

The schedule change at GBHS will take effect at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

One opportunity for students is Panther Enrichment Program (PEP). PEP is available every morning from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and after school from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. inside the library for students to get help on homework or make up tests. Each morning and afternoon, there is an English, math, and science teacher on duty at PEP.

Mulch says many student-athletes make use of the time.

The GBHS Library is also open to students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A petition included 182 students that were opposed to the eight-period day, but the list only added up to 20 percent of the high school’s enrollment.

The eight-period day was approved in hopes of giving students more class options and to increase the graduation rate. Needing 24 credits to graduate, the new eight-period day will give students access to 32 classes instead of the previous 28 in their four years.

Great Bend High School has been using the seven-period day since 2012 when the school made the change from the “block” format with four 90-minute classes alternating each day.