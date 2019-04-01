One Kan. attempted-robbery suspect shot by police, one still at large

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted homicide and attempted homicide on a law enforcement officer and continue to search for a suspect.

Just before 2p.m. Sunday police responded to an apartment complex in 15900 Block of West 127th in Olathe according to a media release.

During an attempted robbery, the armed suspect fired shots at the victim. The shooting suspect and another subject fled the area on foot.

A short time later, an officer confronted the suspect who shot at the officer, according to the release. The officer returned fire striking the suspect who was arrested. The suspect was taken for treatment and then to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Police continued the search for the second suspect described as a black male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants, according to the release.

There were no other injuries reported.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Police have not released the name of the suspect in custody.