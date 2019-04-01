More accolades for Central Plains girls basketball

The Central Plains Oilers girls basketball team made their annual appearance Monday during the Barton County Commission meeting and it probably won’t be their last visit.

Commissioners proclaimed Monday as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day after the team won their 6th straight state title last month in the 1A State Tournament in Dodge City. The 52-34 victory over Hanover extended their state-record winning streak to 111 games, and with four starters returning next year including super talented Junior Emily Ryan, there is a pretty good chance they will be back next year celebrating their 7th straight title.

Head coach Pat Siles presented the team to Commissioners with a list of their remarkable accomplishments.

Pat Stiles Audio

The last time the Lady Oilers lost a game was on February 24 of 2015 at Ellinwood. Before that loss, Central Plains had won 32 straight games making their record over this amazing stretch 143-1 since the start of the 2013-2014 basketball season.