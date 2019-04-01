Monday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his fourth homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the ninth, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a dramatic 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Ben Gamel led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double and advanced on Lorenzo Cain’s infield single off reliever Jordan Hicks’ glove. Yelich then hit a liner into the gap in left-center, driving in Gamel and Cain.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Giolito took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first start of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 to avoid a three-game sweep in the season-opening series. Giolito walked Whit Merrifield on four pitches to begin the game, but then retired 19 straight before Alex Gordon’s single with one out in the seventh. Gordon fouled off four consecutive pitches before lining a curveball into center field.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Half of the Final Four is set and the other two teams will be decided Monday night. UConn extended its record run of consecutive appearances in the Final Four to 12 while Oregon reached its first national semifinals with victories on Sunday. Notre Dame, Baylor, Stanford and Iowa will try to join them in Tampa, Florida.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A community college in Fort Scott, Kansas, is one of the 11 stops Texas Tech coach Chris Beard made before he landed the job with the Red Raiders. Beard has built Texas Tech into a title contender in a mere three years. But while the perks of coaching have changed, nothing about Beard’s philosophy is much different.

National Headlines

Cassius Winston put Michigan State on his shoulders and carried the Spartans into the Final Four. The do-everything point guard took over the game when his team faced its biggest deficit and led second-seeded Michigan State to a 68-67 victory over overall No. 1 seed Duke on Sunday in the East Region final.

Bryce Brown scored 24 points, Jared Harper and Anfernee McLemore made the plays that mattered in overtime, and the fifth-seeded Tigers rallied from a 10-point hole to beat second-seeded Kentucky 77-71 on Sunday to earn the Auburn program its first trip to the Final Four.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Denny Hamlin overcame two penalties on pit road and won the NASCAR Cup race at Texas, where Kyle Busch missed out on the chance for a tripleheader weekend sweep and polesitter Jimmie Johnson’s career-worst winless streak stretched to 66 races.

Bryce Harper homered for the second straight game to cap a fantastic debut weekend and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Harper connected on a solo shot to right off Shane Carle in the seventh inning. He heads back to Washington this week to face the Nationals.

Sunday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Michigan St. 68 (1) Duke 67

Final OT (14) Auburn 77 (7) Kentucky 71

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Atlanta 136 Milwaukee 135

Final Dallas 106 Oklahoma City 103

Final L.A. Lakers 130 New Orleans 102

Final Sacramento 113 San Antonio 106

Final Washington 95 Denver 90

Final Golden State 137 Charlotte 90

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Memphis 96

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 11 Chi Cubs 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 4 Toronto 3, 11 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 3 Houston 1

Final Minnesota 9 Cleveland 3

Final Chi White Sox 6 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 2 L-A Angels 1

Final Seattle 10 Boston 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0

Final Miami 3 Colorado 0

Final Washington 6 N-Y Mets 5

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4

Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 1

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Arizona 7

Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1