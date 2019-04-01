Man stored 6-pounds of heroin from Mexico at his Kansas home

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Phoenix, Arizona man who moved to Kansas to run a drug house was sentenced Monday to 21 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jose A. Badilla, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Badilla admitted that when investigators served a search warrant at 2812 N. 51st Street in Kansas City they found more than six pounds of heroin and two guns, including a .45 caliber pistol and a Panther Arms model AR-15 rifle.

Investigators learned Badilla moved to Kansas City from Phoenix in August 2017 and rented a house for the purpose of storing and distributing drugs. He was paid $2,000 to $2,500 every other week to keep the drugs at his residence. He said the drugs he stored were shipped from Mexico to Kansas City.