Claflin – LaVerne Georgina Davidson, 97, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington. She was born April 8, 1921, in rural Barton County the daughter of Fred and Alice (Bochow) Kraft. She was united in marriage to Charles F. Davidson September 8, 1943, in Claflin. He passed away January 6, 2011.

LaVerne was a lifetime resident of Barton County, moving to Claflin in 1979. LaVerne was a member of Claflin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Claflin Boosters and the Plus 55 Club. She enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles, letter writing and sending cards.

Survivors include, one son, Dale Davidson and wife Mary Ann of Derby; two daughters, Lynann Fraker and husband Dan of Shawnee and Sue Woydziak and husband Steve of Emporia; seven grandchildren, Philip (Trisha) and Andrew (Erin) Davidson, Rod (Megan) and Brett Fraker, Neil (Jodi) and Adam (Mindy) Woydziak, Amber (Chris) Navarro; thirteen great grandchildren, Drew, Kyle, Chloe and Cainan Davidson, Joshua, Lucas and Alaina Fraker, Kaden, Logan and Taryn Woydziak and Ian, Rylan and Brysen Navarro. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Alford Kraft.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday April 3, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home with family present 6:00 to 7:00 pm Funeral service will be 10:30 am Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Claflin United Methodist Church in Claflin, with Pastor Diana Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials have been established with Claflin United Methodist church, Claflin Ambulance Service or the Independent Township Library, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

