KEARNY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Sunday in Kearny County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Chevy Camaro driven by Brandon Barbo,19, Ulyssess was southbound on Kansas 25 twelve miles south of U.S. 50.

The Camaro left the roadway to the right, traveled into the south ditch and rolled through a barbwire fence and the driver was ejected.

Barbo was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.