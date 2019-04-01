Kansas man critically injured after crash at motorsports park

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a weekend crash that injured two at a Kansas race track.

Just after 1p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Heartland Motorsports Park, 7530 SW Topeka Blvd in Topeka, according to Topeka Police. A single-vehicle crash had occurred on the road course during an event.

The vehicle, a 2019 Corvette left the track, struck a wall, rolled and caught on fire.

The driver, Anthony Dellaria, 42, of Tulsa, OK was transported to a local hospital code yellow and the passenger, Drew T. Casper, 23, of Manhattan, Kansas, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The track’s owner, Enhanced Motorsports Performance, offers private track days at raceways in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, according to their social media page.

Police released no additional details Monday morning.