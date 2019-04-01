John O’Connor

April 1, 2019

We’ve been doing some downsizing lately. At some point we’ll need to get rid of a LOT of stuff, so we figure better now than later. After 37 years in one house (and a few in another) one tends to accumulate more than one really needs for day-to-day living. Thank goodness there are no Beanie Babies or other ‘collectibles,’ but just a ton of things that we used to use or value, but don’t need or want anymore. You know, the usual benign debris of everyday life.

First of all, our one guilty pleasure: books. It’s just tough to get rid of books, even ones you haven’t picked up for a lonnnng time. We thought we were making headway a few years ago, but then several boxes of books from Sally’s brother and our sister-in-law showed up, a product of THEIR downsizing. Oh, good.

We made a good faith effort to spread the ‘wealth’ around, giving their books–and ours–to friends, relatives, sometimes strangers. The Great Bend public library was a godsend for a while, taking one box of books per week. We were regular ‘dropper-offers’ there for months. Then they adopted a moratorium on book donations, (on everyone, not just us) which, at last check, was still in force. Yes, a library CAN have too many books. They do have a used book sale every year, but they’re not moving as many as they once were.

So, the work continues. Maybe we can ship them to book-starved countries. I’m sure there are organizations that do this, but I’m not sure we could afford the shipping.

Regarding the other ‘overstock,’ there is an amusing side to all this: the remarks uttered when we come upon something that just stumps us by its presence. A sample…

“I can’t believe I ever wore that.” (This is an equal opportunity M/F comment.) Heard often.

“Why do we have an oar? We never had a boat.”

“Surely someone must have given us that DVD of ‘Ernest Saves Christmas.’ We would have never bought that.”

“Yeah, we probably don’t need a big box of baking soda with an expiration date of 2004.”

“How ‘bout that, the complete instruction manual for our first Radio Shack TRS-80 computer.” (It’s THAT thick.)

“What did we paint with that color? There’s nothing in here painted that color.” (I don’t know, maybe we were storing paint for someone else.)

We did have one favorite find that caused us to smile instead of grinch: The carefully written directions on how to feed our dog and cat while we were gone to Wisconsin back in 1999. Written to our daughter’s best friend ‘back in the day’ and still stuck on the door of the basement fridge.

Have you had similar experiences while ‘down-sizing’? Love to hear about ‘em. See our email address above.

You made good progress with the trivia questions this week…

Eldon, Vicki and Terry all got the Papa Murphy’s question. Yes, they were located inside Walmart for a few years, in the space where they now have sports apparel and related items, near the east entrance.

Vicki and Mark answered (correctly) that Dr. Shivel’s office was at Forest and Lincoln, now an empty space. Price Lister had him at Forest and Polk. Close enough. He was also their family Doc.

Vicki also had the right locale for Dr. Krueger’s office: Jackson Square. At least that’s where he was when we were taking our daughter to him. Price Lister said he may have been at the old Westgate Shopping Center.

Price Lister (Can we call you “PL” for short?) got the coach question right. Yes, it was Dave Noblitt who headed up GB football after Sherm Price. Tom guessed Mike Zofuto, who came along a little later ‘in the game,’ so to speak.

In other business, a couple notes on ‘In Cold Blood’: Eldon corrected me on the Pawnee Rock thing. He said there was not a Pawnee Rock scene in the movie, but the nefarious pair did come through Pawnee Rock. Terry witnessed the GB filming near the A&W and said the film crew had a guy with a water hose drenching the car during the ‘driving in the rain’ scene.

Well, you wiped out four out of five questions. The only one left is the Buddy Holly ‘Everyday’ question. There are two unique sounds in that short tune, one machine-made and one man made. One is right at the beginning, one is a bit later. See if you can come up with the answer.

Let’s give you a few more…

Ninth and Morphy once was home to a very popular business. What was it?

What prominent religious leader (think ‘50s-‘60s) had a prime-time TV show?

A catch phrase describing someone’s neck was in the news this past week. A popular TV performer came up with this phrase a long time ago. Who was he?

What wife of a former world leader was notorious for her huge shoe wardrobe?

Well, that’s our “really big shoe” for this time. (Tip of the hat to Ed Sullivan.) Feel free to email us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I’ll answer next week.

