Jim Daily takes on new role as Barton County Commissioner

From 1989 to 2001, Jim Daily served as Barton County Sheriff. Now in 2019, he returns as Barton County Commissioner. Daily was elected Monday night on the seventh ballot by the 11-member Barton County Republican Committee to take the place of Alicia Straub who resigned her position to become a State Legislator in the 113th District.

After losing his re-election bid in 2001, Daily became the Police Chief in Newton where he eventually retired. He moved back to the Great Bend area in September and says a month ago he didn’t see himself becoming a Barton County Commissioner in the 4th District.

The 66-year old Daily admits he has some catching up to do but adds that his experience as Sheriff in Barton County will be an asset as he takes his seat on the board.

Daily will be up for re-election in 2020.

There were 8 candidates who were nominated at Monday’s night’s meeting that was held at the Barton County Courthouse. They included Dale Dirks, who came up just one vote shy in his attempt to get on the board. Jon Prescott had the third most votes on the early ballots before he took his name out of contention to allow a winner to be determined. The other candidates included Carl Helm, Julie Peterson, William Rains, Terry Gaunt and Rick Davis.