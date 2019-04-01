The 24th Judicial District Community Correction’s Program is accepting applications for Intensive Supervision Officer. Bachelor’s Degree with major course work in corrections, sociology, criminology, psychology or a closely related field preferred. Must have valid driver’s license. Successful applicant will be required to pass a drug screen and criminal background check.

Applications and job description can be picked up by contacting the 24th Judicial District Community Correction’s Office, 606 Topeka, Suite 102, Larned, KS or calling 620-285-3128. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE