Great Bend City Council members reflect on Washington D.C. trip

The Great Bend City Council meeting Monday night was the first meeting following the Western Kansas Congressional Delegation in Washington D.C. Great Bend sent City Administrator Kendal Francis, council members Cory Urban, Jessica Milsap, and Andrew Erb, and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters to the nation’s capital to discuss topics of interest to the western part of Kansas with elected officials.

Urban spoke of the experience as a great chance to talk with counties making similar improvements to their communities.

Cory Urban Audio

The delegation was March 23-25 and the Great Bend representatives were able to speak with Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts and Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall. Urban says the Great Bend group was also able to talk with the officials’ staffs and developed contacts for future projects or assistance both locally and federally.

Milsap also appreciated the relationships built with other municipalities.

Jessica Milsap Audio

Topics of discussion while in Washington D.C. included: infrastructure, transportation, grants, economic development, agriculture, and industry.

After not sending representatives a year ago, the City Council approved the trip in 2019. In February, Francis estimated it would cost $1,500 per person for the trip.