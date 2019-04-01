Concrete Service Hiring CDL A&B Drivers

Both FULL and PART TIME positions open for Class A & B drivers—HOME EVERY NIGHT.

Good work environment, flexible schedule, competitive wages, and health insurance offered. Must be able to pass drug screen and have valid medical card. If you are still interested but do not have a Class A or B and are willing to learn, we will train you and prepare you for the test. Drivers will be operating an end dump or pneumatic trailer. There are five locations available for new hires.

In Hays, call Todd at 620-639-3335.

In Great Bend and Russell, call Kyle at 620-792-2558.

In Hutchinson and Lyons, call Marc @ 620-921-1732.