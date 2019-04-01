Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/29 – 3/31)

3/29

BOOKED: Sean Aldridge of Great Bend on Russell County District warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10, 626 cash only and to be posted by defendant only.

BOOKED: Anjelica Mendez of Lyons on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $796 cash only.

BOOKED: Jorge Aguilera-Gonzalez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases for probation violation, no bonds.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Saline on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Christopher Buckley of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend for GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Sean Aldridge of Great Bend on Russell County District warrant for probation violation, transported to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Steven Lee Contrerez II on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia after being released per order of the court.

RELEASED: Anjelica Mendez of Lyons on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after she posted a $796 cash bond.

RELEASED: Adam Shull on BCDC case.

3/30

BOOKED: Ajou Ajou of Amarillo, TX on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jose Castellanos of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jose Castellanos of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear, after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

3/31

BOOKED: Trey Schartz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no ignition interlock device, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check with the amount of $466.94 cash. GBMC case for DWS, illegal tint, no insurance, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Kramer of Hoisington on HMC case for DWS with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Trey Schartz of Great Bend on BCDC case for no ignition interlock device after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bonding.

RELEASED: Patricia Avinger of Great Bend for GBMC case for contempt of court after completing time served.

RELEASED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend for GBMC case for serve sentence after completing time served.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on BTDC warrant after posting $466.94 cash.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend for GBMC case for serve sentence after completing time served.

RELEASED: Nicholas Kramer of Hoisington on HMC case for DWS after posting a $2,500 bond.