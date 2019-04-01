Great Bend Post

Barton baseball sweeps Seward

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team jumped out to early leads over Seward County Community College in each of Sunday’s doubleheader at Lawson-Biggs Field, building a six run lead in a 7-6 game one victory before tacking on an 8-2 win to cap the day’s sweep.

The 20th ranked Cougars’ salvage of the four-game series following a twin bill loss Thursday in Liberal, keeps Barton in the top spot of Jayhawk West at 11-5 and 22-9 while Seward County slides to the sixth spot at 8-8 and 16-16.

Barton’s next action is Tuesday in Lindsborg with a 3:00 p.m. doubleheader against the junior varsity of Bethany College before getting back to conference play on Thursday in a 1:00 p.m. twin bill hosting Colby Community College.

 