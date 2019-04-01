Barton baseball sweeps Seward

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team jumped out to early leads over Seward County Community College in each of Sunday’s doubleheader at Lawson-Biggs Field, building a six run lead in a 7-6 game one victory before tacking on an 8-2 win to cap the day’s sweep.

The 20th ranked Cougars’ salvage of the four-game series following a twin bill loss Thursday in Liberal, keeps Barton in the top spot of Jayhawk West at 11-5 and 22-9 while Seward County slides to the sixth spot at 8-8 and 16-16.

Barton’s next action is Tuesday in Lindsborg with a 3:00 p.m. doubleheader against the junior varsity of Bethany College before getting back to conference play on Thursday in a 1:00 p.m. twin bill hosting Colby Community College.