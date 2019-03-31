USD 428 taking care of asbestos removal this summer

As new carpet is on the way at Jefferson Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School, USD 428 has to first clear out the recently discovered asbestos floor tiles at the schools. The Board of Education approved the low bid from Advanced Environmental Testing & Abatement, Inc. at last week’s luncheon.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the company will wait until July to handle the removal when the building will be fairly bare following summer school.

Advanced Environmental Testing & Abatement has businesses in Iowa and Belton, Missouri. The company’s low bid of $28,979 was one of three bids submitted for the project.