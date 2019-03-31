Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Gordon scored three runs despite not getting a hit and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on a wet, cold and windy day. Billy Hamilton got three hits and scored twice for the speedy Royals, off to a 2-0 start for the first time since their World Series-winning season in 2015. The first pitch was delayed 30 minutes because of rain. When the game began, it was 38 degrees and felt like 28, whipped by 18 mph winds.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich became the first MVP to homer in the first three games of the following season, Josh Hader closed things out with an immaculate inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas also homered off Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, and Brandon Woodruff struck out five while pitching five innings of two-run ball.

UNDATED (AP) — Nebraska has hired Fred Hoiberg as its basketball coach. Hoiberg was fired in December by the Chicago Bulls. He takes over for Tim Miles and inherits a team that went 19-17. Hoiberg has strong ties to Nebraska. He was born in Lincoln and grandfather Jerry Bush coached the Cornhuskers from 1954 to 1963.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Charlie Moore has decided to transfer for the second time after an uneventful season with the Jayhawks. Moore began his career at California before transferring to Kansas. He became eligible this season and appeared in 35 games, but he never made the kind of impact that most people expected. He started one game and averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists. Moore is originally from Chicago, and coach Bill Self said Moore indicated he wanted to be closer to his family.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech is going to the Final Four for the first time in school history. The third-seeded Red Raiders produced a suffocating defense in the second half to beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final. And Virginia is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 after an 80-75 overtime win against Purdue in the South Regional.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 50 points 11 rebounds and 10 assists, scoring 10 straight Houston points down the stretch to help the Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 119-108. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 24 points for the Kings. They have lost two straight and fell to 0-3 against Houston this season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will sit out the rest of the season, ending his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers with six games to play. The Lakers said Saturday that holding James out would allow his groin to fully heal. James is the NBA’s fifth-leading scorer with 27.4 points per game.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods finally met his match Saturday, and it wasn’t Rory McIlroy. Lucas Bjerregaard delivered the clutch shots so often seen from Woods to tie the match on the 16th hole and beat him on the 18th hole in a shocking conclusion when Woods missed a 4-foot putt.

Saturday Scores

NCAA Elite Eight

WEST

Final Texas Tech 75 Gonzaga 69

SOUTH

Final OT Virginia 80 Purdue 75

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA Elite Eight

EAST

Michigan St. vs Duke 5:05 p.m.

MIDWEST

Auburn vs Kentucky 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 132 Cleveland 108

Final Houston 119 Sacramento 108

Final Brooklyn 110 Boston 96

Final Orlando 121 Indiana 116

Final Detroit 99 Portland 90

Final Miami 100 N-Y Knicks 92

Final Philadelphia 118 Minnesota 109

Final Toronto 124 Chicago 101

Final Memphis 120 Phoenix 115

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 8 Chi Cubs 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Cleveland 2 Minnesota 1

Final Kansas City 8 Chi White Sox 6

Final Toronto 3 Detroit 0

Final Tampa Bay 3 Houston 1

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 6 Boston 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 11 Washington 8

Final Philadelphia 8 Atlanta 6

Final Miami 7 Colorado 3

Final Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 2

Final San Francisco 3 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 18 Arizona 5

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 2:10 p.m., postponed