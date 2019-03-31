Sheriff: 2 suspects accused of burglary after Kansas traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary.

Just after 8p.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence in the 13000 block of S. Road near Hoyt, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Jackson County Deputies and the Hoyt Police Department responded to the area and discovered that forced entry was made to the property.

Law enforcement stopped a white Saturn passenger car east of T. Road on 126th Road. The occupants of the vehicle, Rachel Leeann Johnson, 34, of Wellsville, Kansas and Bradley Steven Cowling, 36, of Carbondale, Kansas were arrested during the traffic stop. The duo were alleged to be in possession of property that came from the residence at the time of their arrest, according to Morse.

Cowling was booked into the Jackson County Jail for burglary, theft, felony interference with law enforcement, and criminal use of weapons. Cowling also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from other Kansas jurisdictions. Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail for burglary and theft.