Rabid skunk caught near Lincoln School in Great Bend

Heather Acheson, Golden Belt Humane Society Director, says her office has received many calls recently informing them of skunks being out during the daytime.

Acheson reminds Barton County residents that just because a skunk is out during the day, does not always mean the animal is rabid. With that said, of the calls they received in March, the Humane Society did have one skunk test positive for rabies.

Heather Acheson Audio

The rabid skunk the Humane Society caught this month was spotted near the cemetery on 24th Street in Great Bend but was not caught until it led staff on a chase near Lincoln Elementary School.

Acheson says if the Humane Society is able to capture the skunks, the animals will be relocated to the country if they do not test positive for rabies.

Knowing that rabid animals do exist in Barton County, Acheson notes it should be a reminder to citizens to keep their animals current on the rabies vaccination.