Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Post season honors for Barton basketball men and women

by

Elijah Ford and Leondre Washington of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team received post-season recognition following the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

Washington received the first of the accolades after averaging over eighteen points in the Cougars’ Region VI Tournament run, coming to a halt in the semifinals against 13th ranked Seward County Community College.

Ford’s sophomore season produced eight double-doubles to average a sixth best 17.0 points and league second best 8.3 rebounds per game. Ranking third in the region shooting 59.7%, Ford missed seven games this season, returning from the absence with a 10-of-12 performance in a twenty-two point and ten rebound game to earn the week eight conference player of the week award.

Completing the season at 25-8, tied for second in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) West Division at 14-7, Ford and Washington led the Cougars in most categories.

Four members of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team received post-season recognition following the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

The accolades began following the Region VI Division I Tournament with the Cougars’ season ending 63-58 in the semifinals to No. 2 ranked Seward County Community College as Jaylin Stapleton, Taylor Regan, and Irene Chukwudi were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Completing the season 23-10 and in third place of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) West Division at 14-7, the Cougars landed three on the All-West teams led by Stapleton’s repeat first team selection. Regan repeated second team conference honors while with sharp shooting Mallory Miller earning honorable mention conference distinction.

Stapleton repeated All-Region VI Division I honors in landing on the this year’s second team with Regan also landing in the top fifteen of the region in garnering honorable mention recognition.