Post season honors for Barton basketball men and women

Elijah Ford and Leondre Washington of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team received post-season recognition following the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

Washington received the first of the accolades after averaging over eighteen points in the Cougars’ Region VI Tournament run, coming to a halt in the semifinals against 13th ranked Seward County Community College.

Ford’s sophomore season produced eight double-doubles to average a sixth best 17.0 points and league second best 8.3 rebounds per game. Ranking third in the region shooting 59.7%, Ford missed seven games this season, returning from the absence with a 10-of-12 performance in a twenty-two point and ten rebound game to earn the week eight conference player of the week award.

Completing the season at 25-8, tied for second in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) West Division at 14-7, Ford and Washington led the Cougars in most categories.

Four members of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team received post-season recognition following the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.

The accolades began following the Region VI Division I Tournament with the Cougars’ season ending 63-58 in the semifinals to No. 2 ranked Seward County Community College as Jaylin Stapleton, Taylor Regan, and Irene Chukwudi were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Completing the season 23-10 and in third place of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) West Division at 14-7, the Cougars landed three on the All-West teams led by Stapleton’s repeat first team selection. Regan repeated second team conference honors while with sharp shooting Mallory Miller earning honorable mention conference distinction.

Stapleton repeated All-Region VI Division I honors in landing on the this year’s second team with Regan also landing in the top fifteen of the region in garnering honorable mention recognition.